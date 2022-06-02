Kaizer Jr We won't interfere with Zwane's job, vows Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has assured that his close bond with coach Arthur Zwane doesn't mean he'll tell him what to do.

Motaung and Zwane played together at the club before hanging their boots in 2014 and 2010 respectively. The duo are known to be very close. Even so, Motaung has vowed he won't interfere with Zwane's work.

Zwane was given the Chiefs head coach job on a full-time basis last week, penning a three-year deal alongside his deputy Dillon Sheppard.

"I can assure 100% there won't be any interference. We always have to be as professional as possible. Every coach that's hired here, the chairman (Kaizer Motaung senior) has never been the person to tell the coach who to put on or what direction to take.

"The club's philosophy is that every coach that comes is given the freedom to implement what he believes will improve the team.

"He [Zwane] has all the freedom to come and implement his ideas... that’s why he is employed. Otherwise, there would be no point in hiring a coach. With utmost respect, the bond is important, but alignment is important, and of course, respecting the duties and responsibilities of coaches is paramount.''

The 40-year-old Chiefs boss also underlined the club's intent to make their fans feel valued by realising some of their wishes. Chiefs have already been busy in the transfer market, confirming the arrival of Stellenbosch duo of Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika.

Players like Daniel Akpeyi, Daniel Cardoso, Kearyn Baccus, Lazarous Kambole, Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro others were let go on Wednesday.

"This team belongs to the people. It's so important for us to understand what people are feeling, understand what people suggest and what they envision and align that with what we can do. This is part of my job spec [specification],'' Motaung noted.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi also confirmed the departure of attacking midfielder Dumisani Zuma, citing disciplinary issues on Thursday.

"Attacking midfielder Dumisani Zuma’s numerous disciplinary issues have led to the club letting him go with a year still remaining on his contract,'' Chiefs tweeted.