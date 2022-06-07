Being 'coachable' helped Maema settle in quickly at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Neo Maema is impressed by how quickly he has adapted to life at Chloorkop in his first season.

Maema, who joined Sundowns from Bloemfontein Celtic, was one of the revelations in the recently concluded campaign.

He made 35 appearances for Masandawana in all competitions with a return of four goals and seven assists as he helped the club to clinch a treble.

And the 26-year-old said being coachable, listening to coaches and senior players made him adapt quickly to the star-studded Sundowns team.

“It was a very difficult season, very tough. Adapting from Bloemfontein Celtic to Sundowns, where there are high expectations of winning every single match and bringing trophies, can't be easy,” Maema said.

"But then it was better because I listened to the senior players when I joined. I told myself to be coachable and listen to the coaches and to apply myself and how to help the team. I believe that they needed something from me so I just had to keep on grinding and I feel it is still progressing.”

Despite enjoying game time, Maema feels there is still a lot he can offer to the club and he will push for more in the new season.

“We had a great season, winning the treble but for me it is more of being grateful and also pushing for more because I just feel like it was not enough for me,” he said.

“I feel like I can still do more but I’m grateful for the opportunity from everyone who was involved and I’m very happy to make the supporters proud. They welcomed me well into the team and I appreciate everything.

“When you are a coachable player and listen to the coaches, I think it gets easier and pushes yourself into the limit you want to get. I just feel like this season I might have played a couple of games and also listened to the senior players.

“I used to watch Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino and I saw that my style of play suited Sundowns, that’s why it was easy for me to come here.

“I always ask for advice from senior players and play in the position that I’m fighting to play for, so I can only thank them for the motivation when I came to the club.”