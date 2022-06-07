×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ledwaba gets thumbs-up to take on Jordaan

Mahlangu disqualified as she was 'not nominated by region'

07 June 2022 - 07:13
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Ria Ledwaba SAFA vice-president can run in the June 25 poll.
Ria Ledwaba SAFA vice-president can run in the June 25 poll.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

There were no major surprises when the SA Football Association (Safa) yesterday confirmed the names of candidates cleared to challenge incumbent Danny Jordaan for the presidency at the organisation’s elective congress on June 25.

As expected, Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng will have a shot at ousting Jordaan, who has been in office since 2013. Nomsa Mahlangu was deemed ineligible to contest for the presidency.

Safa governance committee chairperson Victor Mogajane handed over the names of the candidates to the association’s CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe, who then confirmed them at a media conference at Safa House in Nasrec, Johannesburg, yesterday.

There was a slight twist when Motlanthe revealed that Ledwaba, despite being legible to run for the presidency, was disqualified from serving on the national executive committee.

“For you to serve on the national executive committee you have to be nominated by the host region [your local region] as per article 25.9 of the Safa statutes,” explained governance committee member Shakespeare Hadebe.

“In Ria’s case, Safa Tshwane nominated her for the national executive committee and Ngoako [Mohlabeng] in Safa Tshwane was nominated for the presidency, so in that case, her [Ledwaba’s] host region is Safa Capricorn, that’s the only reason she’s not eligible to serve in the Safa executive committee.”

Mogajane revealed that Mahlangu, who couldn’t be reached for comment yesterday, was disqualified on the basis that she wasn’t nominated by a Safa region but by University Sport South Africa (USSA), which is a mere associate member of Safa.

Safa rules stipulate that candidates for the presidency must be chosen by the regions.

“Mahlangu was nominated by USSA, and in accordance with article 25.6 of the Safa statutes, her nomination by USSA was invalid. Association members are only permitted to nominate people for the national executive committee,” said Mogajane. 

Disqualified candidates have seven days to appeal with Safa’s ethics committee from the day of receiving the communique that they were not considered.

Meanwhile, Ledwaba could also not reached on her phones. Her campaign team member, Thabo Sephuma, told Sowetan she would only speak at a media conference billed for a yet-to-be confirmed venue tomorrow.

Injury woes won't stop Maela

After an injury-riddled season in which he featured in a measly 17 of 47 games in all competitions for his club Orlando Pirates, utility left-back ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Committee explains why Ria Ledwaba passed for Safa presidency race but not NEC

The governance committee that screened the candidates for this month’s SA Football Association elective congress have clarified why vice-president ...
Sport
18 hours ago

'Where are the white boys in the PSL?' asks Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane

SA’s most successful coach Pitso Mosimane is worried about the lack of white players in the Premier Soccer League and Bafana Bafana.
Sport
22 hours ago

‘Baseless’: Caf hits back at Mosimane comments on ruling body and Motsepe

The Confederation of African Football has hit back at Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane over some of his statements made about the continental ruling body ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings