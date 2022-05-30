×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Stellenbosch confirm two star players moving to Kaizer Chiefs

By Marc Strydom - 30 May 2022 - 14:10
Stellenbosch FC's Zitha Kwinika has signed for Kaizer Chiefs, the Cape club has confirmed.
Stellenbosch FC's Zitha Kwinika has signed for Kaizer Chiefs, the Cape club has confirmed.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs’ rebuilding exercise will include two Stellenbosch FC stars, the Cape club confirmed on Monday morning.

Stellies said they had agreed terms for the exciting pairing of centreback Zitha Kwinika, 26, and striker Ashley du Preez, 24, to move to Amakhosi.

Both players have come closer to realising their potential at the Cape club where they were both influential in Stellenbosch’s fourth or fifth-placed finish under Steve Barker in 2021-2022.

The signings follow Chiefs’ appointment of Arthur Zwane as head coach last week.

“Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to terms over the transfer of Zitha Kwinika and Ashley Du Preez. Du Preez and Kwinika will join Chiefs at Naturena as of July 1,” Stellenbosch said on Monday morning.

Former Bidvest Wits and Chippa United player Kwinika, formerly Macheke, said: “I’m grateful for Stellenbosch, especially coach Steve Barker and [CEO] Rob Benadie, but importantly, my teammates.

“They helped me become a better player, so I am grateful for the team and everyone involved in the backroom staff.

“Though I am looking forward to the new challenge, I will always represent the Winelands wherever I go, because they helped me to grow and become a better player, a better individual and a better human being.”

Barker said the club will battle to replace the quality of Kwinika.

“I rate him one of the best centrebacks in this league and I’m glad we could provide the opportunity for him to showcase his abilities and develop into the player he is today.

“Though it’s tough to see him go, we are incredibly happy for Zitha and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Stellenbosch youth product Du Preez also said he had grown as a player at the club.

“It’s never an easy decision leaving a club like Stellenbosch, a town that’s given me so much, a community that’s given me so much. I want to thank the management, the coaching staff, Garth Le Roux [Maties Sport football manager, Rob Benadie.

“I want to thank them for supporting me. I want to thank the community for supporting me through thick and thin.”

Benadie said Du Preez should excel at Chiefs.

“Ashley is a top talent and while we would have loved to keep him at our club for his entire career, that is just not always possible or the right thing to do.

“He has given us great service and we wish him the best with his move to Amakhosi. We will continue on our path to build and strengthen on and off the field at SFC.”

TimesLIVE

Tuks take initiative in playoffs with key away win

The University of Pretoria began their quest to the DStv Premiership with a 3-1 win over Cape Town All Stars in the PSL playoff at Athlone Stadium ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Bucs must score five goals to qualify for Confed Cup

SuperSport United have all to play for as they aim to maintain their brilliant top eight record when they host Orlando Pirates in the last league ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Malesela proud of his charges despite bitter final defeat

He may have lost the Nedbank Cup final to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, but Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela is satisfied with the performance of ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Decision-making process behind Downs' success, says Mngqithi

Having swept all domestic competitions, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed that being given authority to make decisions made ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused