Soccer

Fifa trophy tour creates buzz in Mzansi

Magical feeling to be extended to 51 countries

By Sowetan Reporter - 30 May 2022 - 09:31
Juliano Belleti (Brazil 2002 WC Winner) during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour at Lanseria International Airport on May 28, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The tour sees the trophy travel around the world and offers fans the opportunity to see the trophy ahead of the tournament later this year.
Image: Oupa Bopape

The Fifa World Cup trophy touched down in Mzansi on Saturday in what beverage company Coca-Cola and Fifa said was a move to bring the “magical feeling” of the tournament to SA.

The arrival ceremony took place at Lanseria International Airport, where the trophy was received by sport, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

SA is the 12th global stop for the official trophy that is currently on a 51 football nation tour. The tour will see the trophy visit all 32 participating nations that have qualified for the tournament in Qatar, which begins in November.

“The 2022 World Cup trophy tour promises to embed sustainability throughout this fantastic experience. As a global brand, we recognise the responsibility we have as market leaders to make a meaningful difference – to empower and protect the communities and the environment in which we operate,” said Phillipine Mtikitiki, the vice-president of Coca-Cola’s SA franchise.

The trophy made various stops in Johannesburg, which included an exciting fan experience at Soweto’s Maponya mall yesterday afternoon.

According to the organiser’s media release, “fans will have the opportunity to get close to the iconic trophy while enjoying entertainment from some of SA’s artist”.

