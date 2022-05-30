eThekwini ward councillor arrested for murder of two ANC members

An ANC ward councillor has been arrested in connection with the murder of two party members before last year's local government elections.

The ANC in the eThekwini region on Monday said it had noted reports of the arrest of the councillor and other suspects.

“This is in connection with the murder of comrade Siyabonga Mkhize and comrade Mzukisi Nyanga in Cato Crest last year, November,” said the region's spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize.

It's believed that the arrested councillor had replaced Siyabonga Mkhize as a candidate after he was killed.

“While we understand and accept the principle of natural justice, that a person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise, we, however, call for justice for our fallen comrades. We stand with the families of our fallen comrades and we want to see justice.