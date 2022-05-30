Morena gained insights watching from sidelines

After landing a sucker punch that saw Mamelodi Sundowns win the Nedbank Cup and complete a historic treble on Saturday when they beat Marumo Gallants, defender Thapelo Morena revealed that watching from the bench worked in his favour.

With the match seemingly heading for penalties with a minute to go during extra time as it was tied at 1-1 at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace, Morena, who replaced Lebogang Maboe in injury time, scored the winner with the last kick of the match to give Sundowns victory.

It was not the first time that the 28-year-old became a hero. He also came off the bench to score thewinner when Sundowns beat Al Ahly 1-0 in the CAF Champions League match in Cairo in February.

“Watching the game from outside is a bit different and the most important thing is seeing the space,” Morena told the media after the game.

“And seeing the space and them [Marumo] getting a red card [that of Phillip Ndlondlo], it was more of a bonus to us knowing that when they are one man down, we can try to put pressure on them. So when I came on, I was a winger trying to get behind their defence and when Khuliso Mudau went out, I had to go back to the right-back. The spaces were inviting.”

Having not been starting many matches recently, it seems coming off the bench from Morena has been working wonders. He said he will always give his all every time he gets the opportunity.

“Every chance that I get, I do my best and I have helped the team and I’m happy that I have been doing well and scoring the goals,” he said.

“As a player, you always have to be positive and always be ready for the chance you will get and for me, everyone in the team has always been positive and willing to work for the team. Whoever gets the chance and does well is going to stay in the team and as a player individually, I will always keep on pushing, never mind that I start or come from the bench. I will make sure I give the best for the team.”