AmaTuks eager for PSL return as playoffs get under way

University of Pretoria FC have been quietly going about their business, fine-tuning their preparations ahead of the promotion-relegation playoffs that will kick off on Sunday.

AmaTuks missed out on automatic promotion to the PSL after finishing second in the GladAfrica Championship (also known as the National First Division, or NFD), two points behind champions Richards Bay. They will battle it out for the last promotion spot against Swallows FC, who finished 15th in the DStv Premiership, and Cape Town All Stars, who were third in the NFD.

On Sunday, Tuks will open their playoffs account against All Stars at the Athlone Stadium in what will be a tricky outing for Tisane Motaung's lads.

A positive start will boost the Tshwane team a great deal in their quest to return to the PSL. The 2008-09 Nedbank Cup finalists were relegated from top-flight football in 2015-16.

“It is in the hands of the players. We found ourselves in the playoffs because we could not go all the way and win number one,” Motaung told TimesLIVE.