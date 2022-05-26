Williams open to quitting SuperSport for bigger goals

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams confirmed that there is interests in his services, with Orlando Pirates being one of his potential suitors.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper had been linked with a move to Pirates in the last few seasons and with the transfer window upon us, talk of him joining the Soweto giants is gaining momentum.

Williams said he has already told his bosses about his intentions of winning the DStv Premiership title elsewhere as he doesn’t see that happening with the Tshwane side.

“Yes, there have been talks and we will see what’s going to happen now. There has been some interest, so it will all depend on the club if they are willing to let me go,” Williams told the media during the Castle “It’s Within” media engagement in Tembisa yesterday.

“I told them what my ambitions are and it is for them to decide. If SuperSport wants me to stay, I will gladly stay,” Williams continued.

"But if they are willing to let me go, maybe that’s the time now, but as I said, I’m happy at SuperSport, but they know what my ambitions are and we will see in the next few weeks what will happen.”

After the club sold key players in Teboho Mokoena and Grant Kekana to Mamelodi Sundowns this season and are likely not to go big on the market, the short-stopper feels there is no way they can challenge for the title with the young squad they have.

“My ambition is to win the league. I told them I have not won the league and with the direction the club is going now, we should be realistic. We have a lot of youngsters and there is no chance that we can challenge the bigger boys.

“If this is the direction we are going, I can’t see us winning the league title. Yes, we will challenge for cups here and there.

“I have bigger ambitions than that and we will see what happens. Like I said, if I stay, I will give my all like I always do and we will see in the next few weeks what will happen."