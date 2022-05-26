Saftu report reveals unions bleeding membership

'Marriage with political ideology has lost appeal'

As two once powerful strongmen of labour in SA are at each other’s throats over control of power at a congress of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), a report prepared for discussion has revealed that unions are bleeding members with increasing numbers of workers not represented across the country.



According to Saftu's national executive committee's diagnostic report presented at the congress under way in Boksburg, only 23% of workers in SA are members of unions...