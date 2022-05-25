Pirates coach Ncikazi apologises for comments on Simba after Caf warning

After guiding Pirates to a 4-1 DStv Premiership victory over Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, the coach confirmed he was warned by Caf and responded to the continental governing body.

“I think Caf understood what was in the letter of my response [to Caf] — that, one, I apologise to Caf. Maybe the utterances were made on the wrong platform, we could have channelled the utterances differently,” Ncikazi said.

“The platform I used wasn’t the correct one — that was my apology.

“But for the other incidents that really take place in Africa, there is no apology for that.

“But for what I said and the platform and the way I said that, for that I apologise.”