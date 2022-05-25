Ndlovu optimistic Gallants can beat Sundowns

Marumo Gallants goalkeeper King Ndlovu believes they have enough quality to outwit favourites Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final at Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

"We know that we're underdogs and nobody is giving us a chance. The most important thing for us is to trust in ourselves and believe that we can do it. We've got some quality players in the team to get us through the line. We also have experience, so we're confident that we can go through," Ndlovu said yesterday.

The Bahlabane Ba Ntwa shot-stopper also revealed their plan was to avoid going to penalties, again, pinning his hopes on the "quality" they have in the team. Ndlovu believes his Nedbank Cup player of the tournament nomination, where he's pitted against the Brazilians pair of Andile Jali and Aubrey Modiba, is well-merited.

"We are not thinking that far [referring to going to penalties]. Obviously penalties are a lottery but we want to complete the game in 90 minutes... we've got the quality to do that, so we'll give it a good fight. Discipline and belief will be key on Saturday for us. We know if we're disciplined and believe that we can win, anything is possible," said Ndlovu, who kept two clean sheets and conceded once from three Ke Yona Cup outings.

"It's wonderful to be nominated for the player of the tournament accolade. It's not easy for a goalkeeper to be nominated among outfield players, so it's a proud moment for me and I fully deserve the nomination because I did well.''

The 29-year-old keeper said they used the last few league games to get ready for Saturday. Marumo guaranteed their safety from relegation as early as mid-April. "The last few games of the league were a wonderful practise for this game," said Ndlovu, who played eight league games and kept four clean slates while leaking five goals in the process.