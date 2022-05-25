Baroka FC are accusing former coach Dylan Kerr of breaking club rules by consuming liquor in the team hotel at a camp in a bio-bubble during the country’s Covid-19 lockdown regulations in 2020.

Kerr and relegated Limpopo club Baroka are involved in a bitter legal spat over finances and alleged misconduct at the SA Football Association (Safa) Appeals Board.

Kerr‚ now coach of Swallows FC‚ is demanding R6.1mn from Bakgaga for the unfair termination of his contract. His legal representatives say Baroka have not established how he brought the club into disrepute.

Those details are contained in papers‚ which SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE has seen‚ submitted to the Appeals Board and PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC).

Baroka are appealing the R3.5m order they were handed by the DRC to compensate Kerr after his dismissal in November 2020.

Among the charges by Baroka are that Kerr allegedly brought alcohol to the team hotel during the club’s bio-bubble camp on October 24 2020 and offered for the technical team to drink with him during working hours.

Kerr’s legal representatives argue the coach broke no law of the country‚ club or league rule by doing that.