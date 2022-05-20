Only victory will matter for Bucs, says Ofori

Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Richard Ofori has made a strong case for why reaching a final is worthless if you won't win it.

Pirates face Moroccan outfit RS Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup final at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, tonight (9pm).

It's the Sea Robbers' third continental final since they won the Champions League in 1995. In 2013, Pirates were beaten by Egyptians giants Al Ahly in the last hurdle of the Champions League, before losing the Confed Cup final to ES Sahel of Tunisia two years later.

Ofori, who has been brilliant en route to the final, has emphasised there's no use of being in the final if they won't win it. The Ghana No.1 has only conceded twice from seven Confed Cup matches with an impressive five clean sheets this season.

''We as players always talk about this cup because we've come a long way. The journey wasn't easy. We need to finish what we started in style, not just by being part of the final. We need to win this tournament because no one remembers the finalists, so being in the final isn't enough,'' said Ofori.

"The only time people remember you is when you win the cup. People only remember the team that made history, so as players we know about that and we always talk about it. The club has been in the finals before, even with coach Eric Tinkler [in 2015 when they lost to Sahel], but no one remembers that because they didn't win. That's the clear message, if we want the people to still talk about us in future, we need to win.''

Ofori also revealed there were plans in place for his family to come from Ghana and support him in Uyo. "Some of my family members and friends want to come because from Ghana to Nigeria is 45 minutes long with an airplane. It's my first time playing a cup final, so they want to come and experience that win with me,'' said Ofori.