Key battles that could decide Confed Cup final

Since the CAF Confederation Cup final between Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane in Uyo, Nigeria, is the focal point of African football tonight, Sihle Ndebele analyses three key duels that could determine the champions. Kickoff is at 9pm.

Kwame Peprah v Ismael Mokadem

Peprah's physical strength and his ability to hold up play will be crucial in Pirates' attacks tonight, but Mokadem's brilliant tactical awareness could make things difficult for the 21-year-old Pirates striker. Peprah is not the tallest of strikers, standing at 1.83m, but the fact he is slightly taller than Mokadem could give the Pirates marksman the aerial advantage. Peprah has two Confed Cup goals this season. The 26-year-old Mokadem has received a lot of plaudits for his timely interceptions for Berkane this season.

Goodman Mosele v Larbi Naji

Mosele's clean tackles and overall discipline will be vital for Pirates against a team like Berkane, who are good at deceiving the referee with dirty tricks like faking injuries. Mosele, 22, has never been a player with flair but his simplicity and ability to spray diagonal balls has always seen him win most of the battles in the engine room. The 31-year-old Naji is a tough-tackling holding midfielder who wins a lot of 50/50 challenges. The Moroccan lacks that key pass when Berkane are in transition at times and that could help Mosele outshine him.

Olisa Ndah v Youssef El Fahli

Ndah is always comfortable on the ball and this has always helped Pirates to get out of the blocks with ease. The Nigerian centre-back, 24, has been brilliant at identifying tactical problems that arise during games. The 1.9m tall Ndah is important whenever Pirates defend set-plays as well but his sluggishness has proven his weakness in some games. The 25-year-old El Fahli, who has scored five Confed Cup goals for the Moroccans this season, could easily capitalise on Ndah's lack of pace.