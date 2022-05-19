Sundowns want result against Royal AM for coronation

With their final DStv Premiership match of the season being against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns don't want to be crowned champions on the back of another defeat.

The champions suffered a 3-0 defeat, their biggest this season, against Stellenbosch in their last match at Tuks Stadium on Saturday, and they don’t want Royal to spoil their title celebrations this time with another loss.

Striker Pavol Safranko said they would do their best to make sure they win the match and celebrate their title in style.

“I’m sure Royal AM will not be an easy opponent, but what is in our DNA is to win that game. We will try to do our best and I came here to score goals and I will try to score as many as I can to help the team,” Safranko told the club's media department.

“Their defence is quite good, physical and strong. Even when we played them in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup, they gave us a tough time. But we have to keep the focus on ourselves and I believe we can beat them.”

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena said their focus this week was on making sure they work extra hard to win their last two matches against Royal and Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup final next week.

“After a headache of losing so heavily, we are now focusing on Royal AM. That's going to be a difficult match. We saw when we went there to play them in the cup, it was difficult for us to get a result,” Mokwena said.

“So we have to focus all our attention on that... and this week we trained like a team that lost 3-0 to try and work hard for the remaining two games.”

After failing to reach their points target of 70, a win will see the Brazilians finish with 65 this season.