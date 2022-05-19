×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Pirates to bank on opponents' wretched away record

Bucs could be in with a chance against poor travellers Berkane

19 May 2022 - 07:09
Neville Khoza Journalist
Sofian Yanis El Moudane of RS Berkane in action against TP Mazembe during the CAF Confederation Cup 2021/22 Semifinal 2nd Leg match between RSB Berkane and TP Mazembe held at the Municipal de Berkane Stadium in Berkane, Morocco.
Sofian Yanis El Moudane of RS Berkane in action against TP Mazembe during the CAF Confederation Cup 2021/22 Semifinal 2nd Leg match between RSB Berkane and TP Mazembe held at the Municipal de Berkane Stadium in Berkane, Morocco.
Image: Nabil Ramadani/BackpagePix

That Orlando Pirates are playing the CAF Confederation Cup final in a neutral venue in Nigeria augurs well for them as their opponents RS Berkane are woeful away from home.

The Buccaneers will face Berkane for the title decider at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in Uyo tomorrow at 9pm looking to bag their first Confederation Cup title.

In this competition, the Moroccan side have a poor record on the road. In five matches they only drew once and lost the other four.

In the semi-final first leg, they lost 0-1 to TP Mazembe away before overturning the result in Morocco, winning 4-1 in the second leg.

While Berkane are poor on the road, the Soweto giants have an impressive run with three victories in five matches away from Orlando.

One of those victories was in the semifinal against Al Ahli Tripoli in Libya when they recorded an impressive 2-0 win. They also beat JS Saoura and Royal Leopards although that match was played at Mbombela Stadium, a venue Pirates are familiar with.

Even in their Moroccan league, Berkane are not good travellers as they seemingly can’t win matches on the road, something which suggests they may struggle tomorrow in Nigeria.

However, Pirates must still be very careful as Berkane are an organised team despite their struggles on the road.

The Moroccans are likely to play long balls into the box and utilise aerial prowess, something the Buccaneers' defence would need to be aware of.

The Oranges will also be appearing in their third cup final in this competition, having lost to Egyptian giants Zamalek in 2019, before defeating Pyramids two years ago to claim their maiden continental title.

This will be Pirates second Confed Cup final after losing to Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel in 2015 and will want to go one better this time.

Wanted: players with character, leadership skills for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane wants Amakhosi to prioritise character over current form when they sign players.
Sport
2 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mokwena urges troops to finish season with a flourish

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has asked players to finish their league championship winning campaign with a flourish when they take on ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Mosimane’s big announcement: Ahly coach to launch schools project in SA

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane will launch a schools soccer programme this year as part of his plan to give back to the sport in SA, his management ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Why Bandile Shandu believes Pirates will step up and win Confed final

Orlando Pirates’ Bandile Shandu says there is no better motivation for any player than playing in the final of a continental competition.
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case