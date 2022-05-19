Sundowns coach Mngqithi: All SA should ‘wish Pirates bring it home’

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has put rivalry aside to send well wishes to Orlando Pirates in their Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane of Morocco.

The Buccaneers take on RS Berkane at neutral Uyo in Nigeria on Friday night, aiming to lay their hands on the Confederation Cup trophy after they lost narrowly, 2-1 in aggregate, to Etoile du Sahel in the 2015 final.

By qualifying for the final, Pirates will finish their DStv Premiership beyond the final day of the campaign this weekend as they have three more games to play.

“It is encouraging to have an SA team competing in that space,” said Mngqithi as Sundowns prepared to take on Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in their final DStv Premiership match on Saturday, where they will be handed their championship trophy.