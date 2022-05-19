Kaizer Chiefs hit by flu and injuries ahead of last game against Swallows
Flu and injuries have plunged Kaizer Chiefs into a crisis ahead of their important last match of the DStv Premiership season against relegation-threatened Swallows FC.
Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane said Amakhosi are likely to be without at least nine key players against the Birds.
Zwane said at least four players did not train on Tuesday and Wednesday due to flu and also confirmed that the team has been left thin in attack by the injury to striker Leonardo Castro.
“We are going into the game with a lot of injuries and other players are sick and down with flu,” Zwane said.
“There are about four players who didn’t train today and yesterday [Tuesday and Wednesday] and we are just hoping that one or two will be available tomorrow [Thursday].
“But as of now, those players are not going to be available to play and also Castro is going to join Keagan Dolly. He has got a torn ligament and it's a grade one tear and he might be out for some time.
“Keagan is going to be out for about six to eight weeks too. There are about nine players who are not available for the match.
“Siyabonga Ngezana also has that hamstring [injury] that has been troubling him for the past few games. We are trying not to aggravate it now.”
Though Zwane would have loved to have everyone available as Chiefs chase a third-place finish on the log at least, he feels Amakhosi will be fine in defence as they have enough cover there.
“It’s an opportunity for other players that have not been playing such as Njabulo Ngcobo, [Austin] Dube and many other players who can play in those positions,” Zwane said.
“I don’t think we have a crisis at the back. The only problem we have is the offensive players who are not going to be available. That’s where we are going to be lacking, but we will try to come with the best XI that will go out there and grind the desired results.”
Amakhosi are fourth on the table with 46 points, three points behind the second-placed Cape Town City while level with third-placed Royal AM. Royal have played one game fewer than Chiefs.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.