×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kobola’s tough mission to save Baroka starts today

New mentor says players are motivated to upset Arrows

04 May 2022 - 07:54
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Vincent Kobola is now at the helm as Baroka head coach.
Vincent Kobola is now at the helm as Baroka head coach.
Image: Muzi Ntombela

Baroka head coach Vincent Kobola has acknowledged the tough task of saving the club from relegation in the DStv Premiership. The mission to beat the drop will start today when they take on Golden Arrows at the Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm). 

With 12 points to play for, Baroka can still produce a miracle and save their status, and Kobola was entrusted by the clubs chair Khurishi Mphahlele to produce that miracle.

We are fighting relegation and its a big job for me and the club and we have four games to go. I thank the chairman for trusting me, said Kobola. 

Ive had a week and a half to prepare the team and they have responded very well and the mood has changed. You can see theyre motivated, they want to help the team survive relegation, they see the big picture, he said. 

Many coaches who join teams in a relegation dogfight pay attention to tightening things at the back, scoring goals, set pieces and changing the style of play to one route football. However, for Kobola thats not been the case. He has focused on getting the confidence of the players up instead of tactical changes. 

For me, the most important thing was to motivate them because you cant change anything now, you cant play a new formation. I had to remind them that theyre good enough and they can do this, Kobola said.

Its all about motivating them. I could see they were down and had fear. I had to remind them they still have a chance to change this. Ive been there before, I had to remind them that I have been in this situation.

With players, as long as you have played football, they want to hear your stories and they will understand. If you have played football, its easy to motivate them. Thats why Aaron Mokoena came down to motivate the guys. He played football, they understand when he talks about relegation and winning, said Kobola. 

Looking forward to his first game as head coach against Golden Arrows, Kobola declared it as a must-win given the troublesome position theyre in. 

Arrows won a game against Kaizer Chiefs, they're also motivated but we need it more, we need to start well. For us losing and drawing is not an option, we have to go all out, we have to win one, he said. 

Mbatha calls for consistency as TS Galaxy fight on

TS Galaxy midfielder Lindokuhle Mbatha has urged his side to show the same performance they did when they edged Orlando Pirates 1-0 at Mbombela ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates fined R100,000 for blocking Galaxy boss at Orlando

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates were on Tuesday afternoon fined R100,000 which is suspended for 12 months, and were asked to send a written apology to ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Gavin Lane chastises Bucs ‘passionless’ players

Former Orlando Pirates defender Gavin Lane has accused the club’s current players of not being hungry enough following another disappointing season.
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns march to 70 points in full force

Even with the DStv Premiership title already secured, Mamelodi Sundowns showed no signs of slowing down when they defeated Sekhukhune United 2-0 last ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...