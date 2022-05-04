Pirates fined R100,000 for blocking Galaxy boss at Orlando
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed the verdict late on Tuesday, and added that the Buccaneers would pay the costs for the four sittings
Soweto giants Orlando Pirates were on Tuesday afternoon fined R100,000 which is suspended for 12 months, and were asked to send a written apology to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
This follows after they were found guilty of denying TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi entry into the Orlando Stadium during their DStv Premiership match in December...
