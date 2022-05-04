Sundowns march to 70 points in full force

Even with the DStv Premiership title already secured, Mamelodi Sundowns showed no signs of slowing down when they defeated Sekhukhune United 2-0 last night at Ellis Park.

The win came courtesy of goals from Aubrey Modiba and Peter Shalulile. The victory means Sundowns complete the double over Babina Noko and touch the now regular 60-point mark as they look to reach 70 points with three games left in the season.

Sundowns received their first guard of honour for winning the season's title and their 12th overall at the beginning of the match.

There was an interesting pairing in the middle of the pitch for the Brazilians, with a double six of Sphelele Mkhulise and Lebohang Maboe.

The trio of Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane and Neo Maema looked comfortable playing in an attacking midfield triangle, often playing nice passes among each other but then the key pass to talisman to Shalulile would be met by a big boot from the Sekhukhune defence. The centre-back duo of Edwin Gyimah and Sello Motsepe cleared any ball that went inside the box.

Seeing how things were compact in the box, the champions opted to try their luck from outside the box more often and it worked out for them when left-back Modiba's powerful shot from outside went to the back of the net to give his side the 1-0 lead.

The hosts' best chance to score in the half came when captain Yusuf Maart's free-kick proved too hard to handle for Sundowns keeper Reyaad Pieterse, but pushed it away.

In the second stanza, the home side came out with a burst of energy as they looked to return to level terms. Their main attacking outlet was Nkanyiso Madonsela. He had a great chance to score but he failed to connect to Pogiso Mahlangu's cross with his head. Sekhukhune looked sober on the ball and that was due to Willard Katsande coming on to control things in midfield.

The Sekhukhune dominance would fade away as the visitors returned to fine-tuning the ball as they searched for more goals. Record-chasing Shalulile finally found his 22nd league goal of the season when he pounced inside the box in added time.

Elsewhere, SuperSport United drew 0-0 with Stellenbosch.