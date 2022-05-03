AmaZulu coach Truter’s sentimental return to Dobsonville: ‘Three points a must’

AmaZulu interim coach Brandon Truter has described his return to Dobsonville to face low-flying Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership encounter on Tuesday as sentimental.

Truter was fired as Swallows coach in November after a string of poor results and he returns to the Soweto venue for the first time since his sacking determined to put one over his former employer.

Swallows are second-from-bottom and a win over a Usuthu will give them breathing space from their relegation woes. Truter’s AmaZulu will also be determined to get a victory that would solidify their seventh place and strengthen a push for higher in their last three games.

“It’s a tricky opponent to face at this stage,” Truter said of Swallows, who are in 15th place on 23 points from 26 matches.