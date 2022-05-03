AmaZulu coach Truter’s sentimental return to Dobsonville: ‘Three points a must’
AmaZulu interim coach Brandon Truter has described his return to Dobsonville to face low-flying Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership encounter on Tuesday as sentimental.
Truter was fired as Swallows coach in November after a string of poor results and he returns to the Soweto venue for the first time since his sacking determined to put one over his former employer.
Swallows are second-from-bottom and a win over a Usuthu will give them breathing space from their relegation woes. Truter’s AmaZulu will also be determined to get a victory that would solidify their seventh place and strengthen a push for higher in their last three games.
“It’s a tricky opponent to face at this stage,” Truter said of Swallows, who are in 15th place on 23 points from 26 matches.
“It’s a difficult one, except for it being my former team. It’s a team that is now playing for survival.
“It’s a team that needs to win. It’s a team that is fighting and it is going to be a difficult opponent. It is sentimental for me too and I made it clear to the players that I would like to win this game.
“The three points are a must against Swallows. It is a team that poses a threat especially in attack as they have been scoring of late. But they are also a team who concede a lot of goals and we are hoping to capitalise on that.”
Truter joined AmaZulu in March after Benni McCarthy was fired and hit the ground running with two wins and a draw in his first three matches in charge at the KwaZulu-Natal club.
AmaZulu are seventh on 36 points from 26 matches. The club started the season with lofty ambitions of finishing in the top four but their plans have hit a snag, and they’ve since had a coaching change and their only realistic hope is to finish in the top eight.
“We would like to continue our unbeaten streak and continue not conceding,” Truter said.
“It's away from home but we're going there full of confidence, wanting all the points. I know the conditions at Dobsonville and the pitch is going be heavy as it was in our previous game against Royal AM.
“We have to be mindful of the fatigue because AmaZulu have played 38 games already in all competitions.”
Swallows will travel to Atteridgeville to play SuperSport United in their next match on Friday while AmaZulu host Sekhukhune United in Durban on Saturday.
