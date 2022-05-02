Dumisani Zuma unlikely to play for Kaizer Chiefs again

By the look of things, Dumisani Zuma won’t play for Kaizer Chiefs again despite his contract only expiring in June next year.

This after the club confirmed on Monday that the 26-year-old attacker, who was on the score sheet in their 2-1 defeat at home to Cape Town City on Saturday, had been suspended again after he was found guilty of transgressing the club’s code of conduct.

Zuma’s first Chiefs suspension came in November last year when he allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol. Late last year, Amakhosi sent the talented attacking midfielder to rehabilitation and gave him a second chance. Chiefs didn’t reveal how the lad from Pietermaritzburg misbehaved this time around.

“The club is disappointed to report that Dumisani Zuma has been suspended once again pending an internal disciplinary process,'' read Chiefs’ statement on Monday.

“Zuma has just returned from a 10-month absence, which included him being suspended and undergoing rehabilitation processes. In the turn of events following his return and subsequently scoring in the 1-2 loss to Cape Town City on weekend, Zuma has been found to have transgressed the Club’s code of conduct.”

Zuma won’t be part of Chiefs’ squad to face Marumo Gallants in a league match on Tuesday at FNB Stadium (7.30pm). SowetanLive has since been told that Swallows are eager to give Zuma a lifeline by signing him for next season.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa and Zuma’s agent Basia Michaels weren’t reached for comment.

Zuma joined Chiefs from the now defunct Bloemfontein Celtic in July 2017. He made 101 appearances, scoring 12 times with 11 assists for the Soweto club.