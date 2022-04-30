Royal Bafokeng Stadium to host Nedbank Cup final.

Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg will host this year’s Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants on May 28 at 6pm.

Second half goals by Aubrey Modiba and Pavol Šafranko helped Sundowns to qualify for the final with a hard fought 2-1 win over Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.

Royal AM’s only goal was put away by defender Thabo Matlaba as they equalised after the opener by Modiba during the action-packed second half that produced three goals.

On Friday, Marumo Gallants became the first team to qualify for the final with a narrow 1-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in a lively Limpopo derby played at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Gallants benefited from an own goal by TTM’s experienced defender Luvolwethu Mpeta who beat his own goalkeeper Gershin Kock.

Sundowns go into this final looking to wrap up a rare treble as they have already won the MTN8 and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title, which was their fifth in succession.