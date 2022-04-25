Jomo Cosmos a near-certainty to be relegated from GladAfrica
Jomo Cosmos are two points from being relegated to the ABC Motsepe League from the GladAfrica Championship.
The famous team owned and coached by Jomo Sono that holds an important place in SA’s history has suffered a long decline and now Cosmos’ relegation seems a near-certainty.
Ezenkosi, who last spent a season in the Premiership in 2015-2016, are in last place in the GladAfrica Championship with three matches to go and face an almost impossible task staying in the second-tier.
Their 3-2 defeat away to Tshakuma FC on Sunday left Cosmos on 21 points, while second-last-placed TS Sporting have 27 and third-last Pretoria Callies have 29. The bottom two teams get relegated to the third-tier Motsepe League.
If Cosmos, who have lost their past four matches, were to somehow reverse that form and win all three of their remaining games they would still need Callies to not pick up two points. Even a point should be enough for Callies, who have a -1 goal difference to Cosmos’s -10.
One win for Sporting in their remaining three games will be enough to make them unreachable regardless of Cosmos’ results.
If Cosmos lose or draw against Sporting at Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan on Friday evening they will be relegated.
Cosmos were founded in January 1983 when Orlando Pirates great Sono, one of the best players produced by SA, bought the franchise of the once-powerhouse of the old all-white National Football League (NFL) Highlands Park.
Four years later, under their legendary coach Roy Matthews, Cosmos won the 1987 National Soccer League (NSL) title and finished in second place the next year.
They remained competitive through the late 1980s and early 1990s, ending fourth, fifth, seventh and fifth in the next four seasons, until their first relegation from the top-flight in 1992.
They returned to the NSL in 1995 and competed as a mostly top eight-finishing combination and renowned nursery of talent in the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) until a second relegation in 2007-2008.
After a spell as a yo-yo team between the First Division (NFD) and PSL, Cosmos have spent the past five years in the NFD, now renamed the GladAfrica.
In all Cosmos have won five trophies, the 1990 BobSave SuperBowl and Telkom Knockouts in 2002, 2003 and 2005 adding to their 1987 league title.
