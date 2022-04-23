First Komphela then Baxter: why April 21 has turned into a bad day for Kaizer Chiefs coaches
April 21 is turning has turned out to be a bad day for Kaizer Chiefs coaches, with at least two mentors shown the door on this date.
Amakhosi, who are set to experience another barren season, parted ways with coach Stuart Baxter on Thursday.
Baxter’s second stint at Naturena came to an abrupt end after he made some controversial statements, hitting back at the fans after the team’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United on Saturday to add to their mild season.
The fans chanted “Baxter must go” and the mentor lost it in his post-match press conference at FNB Stadium and went as far as saying he will go if they wanted him gone.
Apart from the Briton, former Chiefs mentor and current Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela also had his relationship come to an end on April 21, back in 2018.
Komphela quit as Amakhosi coach following the ugly scenes by fans at Moses Mabhida Stadium, inspired by his side’s departure from the Nedbank Cup as Free State Stars beat them 2-0 in their semi-final.
Fans stormed the pitch, attacked security guards and damaged property which forced Komphela to call it quits.
“We have to cut this culture of ill-discipline and delinquency. I have to be responsible and protect the players and administration, and set an example that this must stop," Komphela said then.
“If it has to stop with me, then it must be so ... I am effectively saying to you that I consider it my responsibility to protect everybody at stake.”
Fans’ favourite Arthur Zwane has been tasked with leading Amakhosi until the end of the season and will be helped by Dillon Sheppard.
Their first outing will see them visit Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium in a DStv Premiership clash (5pm).
The two sides are still in the running for the second-place finish on the log table.
Chiefs are in fourth place with 39 points after 23 games, while Stellies are in position six with 36 points from 25 matches.
