Mongae 'I don't want to go back to the first division'

TS Galaxy midfielder Orebotse Mongae has vowed not to return to the GladAfrica Championship (second-tier division) and promised to do whatever it takes to help the club survive.

Mongae joined Galaxy in the January transfer window from Platinum City Rovers and he doesn't see himself playing in the second tier next season.

Galaxy are fighting for relegation in the DStv Premiership and the 28-year-old remains optimistic that they will survive the chop.

“Yeah, we are fighting to stay here. It is not easy going back. We always need to go forward and I don't want to go back to where I was before,” Mongae told Sowetan yesterday.

“I’m going to make sure I help the team and I feel the guys would do the same. We will fight to keep the team in the Premiership.

“I feel like we just need to win more games. If we don’t win matches, then there is nothing that will change. So if we can win some of the games that are remaining, we will survive.

“We just need to fight for us to win the games. Every game we must take as a final.”

Having also scored his first professional goal during the Rockets 1-1 draw with SuperSport United on Saturday, Mongae hopes this is the beginning of more to come.

“I’m excited about scoring my first goal even though it was a bitter pill to swallow for me. We could have won that game and I was going to be happier,” he said.

“But I will take the goal since I managed to score my first professional one after Baroka [between 2018 and 2019] where I played more as a left-back in most of the games.

“In the GladAfrica championship with Platinum City Rovers, I was playing my normal position as a right-wing of which I managed to create some goals, but I couldn’t score.

“I feel like I’m still going to score more goals. I have settled well in the team and the guys have welcomed me very well. I feel like it's a great environment and it is a family where you don’t cry about a lot of things. It is a healthy environment.”