Mhlongo and club bosses clash over style of play

TS Sporting in desperate relegation race

22 March 2022 - 08:57
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
TS Sporting head coach Benson Mhlongo has found himself at loggerheads with management over the playing style the team should adopt as they try to save their status in the GladAfrica Championship.  

After their 2-1 loss to JDR Stars, the Mpumalanga side is second from the bottom with 21 points. They are in a relegation dogfight with 14th-placed Jomo Cosmos (21 points) and last on the log Black Leopards (20 points). 

The former Bafana Bafana international was brought in to steer the club to safety in January. Since Mhlongo took over, he has picked up six points out of a possible 18.

With below-par results, Abantu Bemthetho management wants the team to play  long route football while Mhlongo wants to instil a ball possession culture.

“There are a few obstacles that we are encountering where I and the management don’t see football the same way,” said Mhlongo. 

“In the NFD they want the balls to be played long while I understand what’s important is to keep the ball. If you keep the ball, they can’t hurt you. I’m still trying to find a way to make them understand why it’s important to keep the ball. They believe I didn’t play in this league and I don’t understand the GladAfrica Championship, [and that] I only understand PSL. It’s a challenge because I also played in the NFD,” said the 41-year-old coach. 

Mhlongo suggested that many others might be going through the same situation where the club bosses insist on a particular style of play. 

“They don’t believe in good football, they believe in results, it’s a challenge. This is a challenge that we as coaches we’re going to try to build an understanding because it affects SA football as a whole,” said the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder. 

“This is a struggle that’s affecting the country. It’s a struggle we have to overcome. We have to pursue it until we’re understood. We can’t blame someone for believing in a style of play, some teams succeed with that style of play. I have to be patient until one day I’m been given a chance to implement what I have learnt through my years,” said Mhlongo. 

Results: Platinum City Rovers 1 - 0 Cape Town Spurs; TS Sporting 1 - 2 JDR Stars; Polokwane City 3 - 4 Black Leopards; Free State Stars 0 - 0 Hungry Lions; Pretoria Callies 1 - 1 Richards Bay; Jomo Cosmos 0 - 0 University of Pretoria; Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1 - 3 Venda Football Academy; Cape Town All Stars 3 - 1 Uthongathi. 

