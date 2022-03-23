Monare won't pay attention to naysayers

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare has reiterated he won't pay attention to his naysayers after his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana divided opinion.

Monare, 32, is the oldest player in the Bafana squad that will do duty against Guinea and France in friendlies this Friday and next Tuesday respectively. SA and Guinea will trade blows in Brussels, Belgium (7pm SA time). The kick-off time in Lille, France, on March 29 is 9.15pm.

Since Bafana coach Hugo Broos made it clear when he took over in May last year, that he was rebuilding the team with younger players, Monare's selection, due to his age, was questioned by some. However, the Pirates man doesn't entertain the critics.

"My job is on the field. I don't dwell much on what's happening in the media or even on social media. I really don't read much into criticism. People have a right to have opinions but mine is to play football and represent my country,'' said Monare.

Monare, who hails from Embalenhle in Mpumalanga, has embraced the responsibilities that come with being one of the old guards in the current national team. The former Bidvest Wits midfield anchor revealed he's mentoring the likes of TS Galaxy prodigy playmaker Ethan Brooks, who at 21 is one of the youngest players in the team.

"I love being around youngsters, speaking to them about a lot of things. I enjoy telling younger players how football works and things they must do to have longer careers. Yesterday [on Sunday] I was speaking to Brooks, he's a young midfielder, I like him. I am trying to mentor him, sharing my experience with him.

"I want the younger players in the team to be a better version of themselves or even be better than I was when I was their age.''

Monare sees the game against France as a great platform for them to gauge their standard.

"As an athlete you always like to test yourself against the best in the world, so I think this is a very, very good opportunity and a great test for us as a team to see how we can fare against the best players in the world.''