Soccer

Mngqithi rebuke helped Mudau settle down at Downs

Defender hopes to make most of Bafana call-up

23 March 2022 - 07:52
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Friday Samu of Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on March 5 2022.
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Friday Samu of Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on March 5 2022.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi was once heard, live on television during a game, angrily asking right-back Khuliso Mudau how many balls was he going to lose on that particular day.

Mudau has since opened up about this incident and how it helped him to finally knuckle down at Chloorkop, having initially struggled after joining from Black Leopards last October. Mudau's meteoric rise is the reason he's in the Bafana Bafana squad for upcoming high-profile friendlies against Guinea and France in Europe.

"At Sundowns you don't have to lose a lot of balls. During that game where coach Manqoba shouted at me I was losing a lot of balls... I lost four balls and it was costing the team.

"I was feeling bad because I was letting the team down but after that game, I started to improve,'' Mudau said during his media engagement at Dobsonville Stadium, where Bafana trained on Monday, before departing for Europe. 

This is Mudau's maiden Bafana call-up. The 26-year-old lad from Musina in Limpopo banks on the experience he's garnered in the CAF Champions League with the Brazilians to help him do well for the national team. Bafana face Guinea in Belgium on Friday, before traveling to France to face the world champions four days later.

"We've been travelling a lot with Sundowns, experiencing a lot of things. I am now accustomed to different environments, thanks to playing in the Champions League. I believe the Champions League has prepared me well for Bafana,'' noted Mudau.

Sundowns have qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals and he is optimistic they can win the trophy they won in 2016.

"We have a feeling that we can win it. We have an opportunity to win it but we have to work hard to achieve that. We want to come back with the cup.''

Mudau isn't fazed by the possibility of coming up against French superstars such as Kylian Mbappé and N'Golo Kanté among others.

"We're going to play our normal game and fight for our country. We can win. This is football and it's 11 v 11 at the end of the day." 

Cassim’s ruling broken down: Kaizer Chiefs would have been ‘reckless’ to play

Arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC was critical of Kaizer Chiefs’ willingness to provide crucial information to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), but ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Feuding soccer fan bodies vie for legitimacy, as Safa plays a murky role

The battle to lead SA football supporters is heating up between two feuding organisations, the National Football Supporters Association (Nafsa) and ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Liverpool’s Naby Keita pulls out of Guinea squad for match against Bafana

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has pulled out of the Guinea squad for their international friendlies against SA and Zambia due to a knee injury, the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Strikers need to up game if SA are qualify for Afcon, World Cup

You would have to go back 10 years to find an SA striker who scored 20 or more goals in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) season spanning 30 matches or ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Stellies, Royal coaches happy with hard-fought draw

Stellenbosch and Royal AM mentors Steve Barker and John Maduka are pleased to have entertained the neutrals as their teams played out to a 2-2 draw ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia