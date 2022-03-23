Show goes on for ESPN Africa boxing fans

The show goes on for ESPN Africa as the America-owned channel continues to provide fight fans with action every last Thursday of the month. The promise made was that action will take place every month until the last week of December in what will be the 12th live broadcast show.

Though the last Thursday of March will be next week on the 31st, the organisers decided on the date tomorrow for this month’s tournament. The third episode in the ESPNAfrica series will be staged at Fourways, where even a better show is expected as quality had been getting better and better as months went by.

Two champions were crowned in the February tournament. Sibusiso Zingange won the South African junior-lightweight belt from then defending champion Phila Mpontshane in the main event of Walt Disney Africa promotion’s bill.

History was made on that night when Smangele “Smash” Hadebe smashed Tanzanian Halima Vunjabel over 10 one-sided rounds and grabbed the ABU flyweight. Hadebe – the current national champion – became the first ABU female champion from SA.

Tomorrow, fight-starved national welterweight champion Hedda “The Shredder” Wolmarans will host Malawian Ruth Chisale over 10 rounds for the vacant IBF Africa title. In the main supporting bout, Akani Phuzi and Lebo Mashitoa will collide in what promises to be an action- packed 10-rounder in the cruiserweight division.

Motivated by the recent birth of his daughter, Phuzi is looking to reignite his boxing career after two recent back-to-back defeats to rugged Johnny Muller. Both fighters will be making their debuts under new trainers.

Phuzi has joined Damien Durandt while Anton Nel will be involved in the fight with Mashitoa, whose trainer Lionel Hunter passed away in 2020.

Most eyes will also be firmly fixed on Jabulani Makhense, who returns to action following his third-round stoppage loss to Thulani Mbenge in June last year.

Makhense will take on Phillip Musani over eight rounds.

Action starts at 7pm.