Rulani praises battle-scarred Sundowns troops

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was awed by his side's professionalism when they dispatched Al-Hilal 4-2 despite being a man down in their penultimate CAF Champions League Group A tie in Sudan on Saturday.

That Sundowns still went all out despite coming into this game having already qualified for the knockout phase after Al Ahly’s 3-2 win over another Sudanese outfit, Al-Merrikh, a day earlier, is the main reason Mokwena couldn’t stop praising his troops.

“It’s not an easy game to play, particularly when you know that you’ve already qualified. It becomes even more difficult when you have to deal with the heat and the pitch [that was not in a good condition]. What made it even more difficult was having to play most of the match with one man down...this made the game difficult for us, but instead of complaining we got on with business,” said Mokwena.

“We showed respect for our badge and the nation and played the game the way it was supposed to be played, so huge congratulations to our players for a gallant fight and a fantastic spirit. We showed resilience and diligence to win the game. The attitude of our players made us to win.”

Sundowns, who will wrap up their group stages campaign at home to Al-Merrikh on April 1, were reduced to 10 men when Brian Onyango was sent off nine minutes after Peter Shalulile had put them ahead in the second minute of the game. Thapelo Morena struck a brace while Teboho Mokoena was also on target. The hosts scored via substitutes Yasir El Tayeb and Osman Eltayib.

Midfielder Mokoena has promised to net more goals for the Brazilians after he found the back of the net with a long-range free-kick against Al-Hilal.

“I am very happy with the goal. Everyone here is motivating me to take shots from range because it’s my strength. I need to do it more often...I am going to score more goals for this team,” said Mokoena.