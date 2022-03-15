Soccer

Free-scoring SuperSport find Diski form at the right time

September pleased after emphatic 5-2 win over Usuthu

15 March 2022 - 07:47
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Tendamudzimu Matodzi of SuperSport United scored a brace against Amazulu.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Thabo September’s young SuperSport United team thrashed AmaZulu 5-2 in the DStv Diski Challenge on Saturday at the Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale, and the team’s exploits in front of goal received praises from their mentor.

Braces from Tendamudzimu Matodzi and Thalente Mbatha and a strike from Thabang Mahlangu gave SuperSport all three points against Usuthu, taking them to fifth place and they now have their eyes set on the third spot on the log which is occupied by Daine Klate's Chippa United. 

"It was a good game; converting five goals is good," said September of the win over AmaZulu. 

"Everything was working out, especially in the second half as we scored four goals. The combinations and timing, everything was working out. We were happy about the results and the number of goals we scored. 

"Since we played Arrows, we have played Marumo Gallants and scored three, Baroka and scored three, Swallows and scored two and five against AmaZulu, that's 13 goals in four games. 

"That's a big plus for us, it gives us confidence as we are going to play the leaders in the league. This is the confidence we need," said the former Bafana Bafana international. 

The leading team in the Diski Challenge is Orlando Pirates and they will take on SuperSport this weekend. September's team are out to do a double over Pirates, in the first round of the league Matsatsantsa a Pitori beat Pirates 3-1. 

"We know they are playing with a back three. It's going to be a tricky one, we have to react to what the game says. We've been planning, we have proper time to prepare for them," said September. 

"It won't be easy, but we'll try to create chances and convert them. I believe with the confidence we have, we have a good belief we can score goals. It's about breaking their lines and taking the chances," he said. 

Results: TS Galaxy 0, Orlando Pirates 2; Baroka 0, Stellenbosch 5; Mamelodi Sundowns 1, Marumo Gallants 1; Kaizer Chiefs 0, Royal AM 1; SuperSport United Reserves 5, AmaZulu 2; Golden Arrows 3, Swallows 4; Sekhukhune United 0,  Chippa United 1; Maritzburg United Reserves 5, Cape Town City 2.

