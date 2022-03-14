Soccer

Narrow win for SuperSport over minnows pleases coach Tembo

Matsatsantsa to overhaul line-up for midweek clash against Bucs

14 March 2022 - 08:59
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Keenan Phillips of Supersport United challenged by Simpiwe Ndlovu of Platinum City Rovers.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo was happy with his side’s progression to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after a pragmatic 1-0 win over Platinum City Rovers in the last 16 on Saturday at the Profert Olën Park stadium. 

Selaelo Rasebotja scored a cracker from outside the box early in the match, the goal proving enough to send the three-time Nedbank Cup winners to the last eight. Matsatsantsa dominated much of the proceedings, creating chances as they kept Rovers goalkeeper Thabiso Mabitsela busy. 

Mabitsela, who produced an array of saves, was awarded the man-of-the-match gong. He saved a Thamsanqa Gabuza penalty in the first half.

Despite his team’s inability to go for the jugular, Tembo was pleased with the win.

“Overall it was a good performance from the guys. What’s important was for us to go to the next round,” said Tembo. 

“We started the game very well, we got the goal in less than a minute. We managed the game a little bit better. We created more chances as well to put the game away. Before halftime, it could have been 2-0.

“Second half we were a little bit sluggish but we kept going and created opportunities to try and put the game away. When you don’t do that it gives the opponents belief. They kept coming, especially with the long ball; I thought we dealt with it a little bit better,” he said. 

The Pretoria side will now shift attention to a tough DStv Premiership midweek fixture against Orlando Pirates on Wednesday at the Orlando Stadium (7.30pm). 

Tembo hinted that Matsatsantsa may make wholesale changes to the starting line-up to make sure they have fresh legs for the game. 

“It’s a bit tough but at the same time it’s an opportunity for us to give other players a chance to play as we need to try and freshen the team because the guys worked a lot. 

“We will try to bring in fresh legs, guys who will give us a good performance against Pirates,” Tembo said. 

Last 16 results: Platinum City Rovers 0 - 1  SuperSport United; Sinenkani 0 - 3 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila; Swallows 0 - 1 Royal AM; Venda Football Academy (3) 3 - 3 (4) University of Pretoria.

