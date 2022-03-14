Usuthu, Raja defeats throw CAF group wide open

Following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of ES Setif in Algiers, AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy is of the view that their CAF Champions League group is now wide open.

Usuthu were undone by goals from Riad Benayad and Akram Djahnit, giving Setif all the points.

Another result that blew the group wide open was Horoya beating leaders Raja Casablanca 2-1 to get their first win of the group stages. Raja lead Group B with nine points, followed by Setif who are on six. AmaZulu are also on six points but with inferior goal difference. Horoya are in fourth place.

AmaZulu are left with two games, a home fixture with Raja at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday and an away game against Horoya in April.

McCarthy has calculated that getting three points from the six available will be enough to see either his side Raja or Setif through to the quarterfinals.

“The group is completely open, Raja didn’t win, so there’s a chance for Setif and Horoya even. We play Raja next, we’re at home. At home, we are a bit more solid, hopefully we can win from Raja,” said McCarthy.

“There’s everything to play for for Raja, AmaZulu and Setif. It’s a very open group, no team is guaranteed qualifying. All the teams have two matches left. If you win one or two, then you give yourself a chance.

“The result makes things difficult for us, we believe in ourselves, we have good players, we have a very strong team.”

During his post-match press conference with the Algerian media, McCarthy delivered a trademark rant over the match officials, calling them out for "biased" officiating.

“I think the referee could have handled the game differently, more professionally. It was a bit biased in my opinion. He allowed certain fouls from them to play on and then when it came to us he was very quick to give a yellow card ,” said the former Orlando Pirates striker.