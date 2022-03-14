Soccer

Usuthu, Raja defeats throw CAF group wide open

Benni confident one more win will see AmaZulu through

14 March 2022 - 08:53
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Tercious Malepe of Amazulu controls possession during the CAF Champions League 2021/22 football match between ES Setif and Amazulu held at the 5 July Stadium in Algiers.
Tercious Malepe of Amazulu controls possession during the CAF Champions League 2021/22 football match between ES Setif and Amazulu held at the 5 July Stadium in Algiers.
Image: BackpagePix

Following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of ES Setif in Algiers, AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy is of the view that their CAF Champions League group is now wide open.

Usuthu were undone by goals from  Riad Benayad and Akram Djahnit, giving Setif all the points.

Another result that blew the group wide open was Horoya beating leaders Raja Casablanca 2-1 to get their first win of the group stages. Raja lead Group B with nine points, followed by Setif who are on six. AmaZulu are also on six points but with inferior goal difference. Horoya are in fourth place.

AmaZulu are left with two games, a home fixture with Raja at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday and an away game against Horoya in April. 

McCarthy has calculated that getting three points from the six available will be enough to see either his side Raja or Setif through to the quarterfinals.

“The group is completely open, Raja didn’t win, so there’s a chance for Setif and Horoya even. We play Raja next, we’re at home. At home, we are a bit more solid, hopefully we can win from Raja,” said McCarthy. 

“There’s everything to play for for Raja, AmaZulu and Setif. It’s a very open group, no team is guaranteed qualifying. All the teams have two matches left. If you win one or two, then you give yourself a chance. 

“The result makes things difficult for us, we believe in ourselves, we have good players, we have a very strong team.” 

During his post-match press conference with the Algerian media, McCarthy delivered a trademark rant over the match officials, calling them out for "biased" officiating. 

“I think the referee could have handled the game differently, more professionally. It was a bit biased in my opinion. He allowed certain fouls from them to play on and then when it came to us he was very quick to give a yellow card ,” said the former Orlando Pirates striker. 

Al Ahly will qualify for champs league last eight, Pitso insists

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane doesn’t want to read too much into their CAF Champions League group stages struggles, hoping they’ll repeat what they ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Mngqithi suspects fan ban is a moneymaking scheme

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels the reluctance to increase the number of fans allowed in stadiums may be a strategy to boost pay TV ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Pirates almost there after thumping Royal

Orlando Pirates hardly had to break sweat to thump Eswatini side Royal Leopards 3-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup clash at Orlando Stadium last night.
Sport
2 hours ago

Usuthu's Champions League hopes dented by defeat in Algeria

AmaZulu FC’s 2-0 defeat by ES Setif on Saturday night put a serious dent in the SA side’s hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...