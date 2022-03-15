Chippa looking for payback against Gallants

Chippa United will have revenge on their mind when they take on Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 5pm.

A few days ago, the Chilli Boys suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Gallants in a league match at home when they conceded in injury time to lose 2-3.

And goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua said they know where they went wrong and have fixed those mistakes ahead of the match.

“The mood in the camp is very nice, the guys are very happy and everyone is working very hard,” Kazapua told the Chippa media department yesterday.

“Now our focus is more on the match, the last time we know what we did wrong when we ended up losing against them. So we went back to the drawing board and worked on the things that made us lose on that day, but I’m sure with this game things will be fine.”

Chippa will be coming into this match on the back of a 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows in their last game and will be aiming to build on that.

A win against Gallants will see them six points clear ahead of Swallows and Baroka, who are tied on 17 at the bottom of the league table.

And the Namibian goalie said they would be going all out to achieve that to give themselves a breather at the relegation zone.

“You know the position on the log we are in, so three points will be very important in this game considering where we are,” he said.

“If we can get three points we will move up the table and that will help us in the upcoming games.”

Gallants are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions and will look to continue with that good run, which saw them register five victories and a draw.

The last time they were defeated was on December 20, when they lost 1-2 to Orlando Pirates.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Gallants v Chippa, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; Sekhukhune v Maritzburg, Ellis Park, 5.30pm; Pirates v SuperSport, Orlando, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Galaxy v SuperSport, Mbombela, 3.30pm; CPT City v Gallants, Cape Town, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Arrows, FNB, 7.30pm.

Sunday: Stellenbosch v Royal, Danie Craven, 3.30pm.