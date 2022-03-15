Baroka's mission is to move up the table after cup heroics

Baroka will hope that their form in the Nedbank Cup will translate to the DStv Premiership, where they find themselves rooted at the bottom of the table.

The Limpopo side advanced to the last eight of the domestic cup on Sunday after they defeated TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on penalties after the sides played out to a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

Baroka’s league form in the last five games has been pitiable, reading three losses, one draw and one win. Incidentally, that one win came against TS Galaxy. Bakgaga’s next league is away to Cape Town City on April 3.

Baroka assistant coach, Vincent Kobola, hopes that their win over TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup will propel the team to do well in their eight remaining games in the league.

“Overall we’re just happy with the result, it’s going to help build momentum for us,” said Kobola.

“We played Galaxy in the league last week and beat them, we played them again and beat them. It’s always going to be good to build momentum for when we play against Cape Town City.

“We’ve been losing games recently, to win, as much as it was on penalties, a win is a win at the end of the day. The boys will have that confidence to carry us in the league. It’s a morale booster for us,” Kobola said.

TS Galaxy, on the other hand, are crying out for lady luck to come find them; they are not in a good place in the league as well. They are a place above Baroka and their fortunes don’t look like they’re about to change.

Head coach Sead Ramovic believes his team is playing well and they just need a bit of luck for things to turn around in their campaign.

“I don’t have to pick the guys up, they know they played a great game. We just have to continue with the same way and I’m sure luck will come.

“If you work hard, if you’re committed to your job and patient, of which we are, luck will soon be on our side,” said Ramovic.