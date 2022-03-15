Soccer

Baroka's mission is to move up the table after cup heroics

Kobola hopes bottom Bakgaga find form in the league

15 March 2022 - 07:24
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Pogiso Sanoka of TS Galaxy FC and Evidence Makgopa of Baroka Football Club during the 2022 Nedbank Cup Quarter Final match between TS Galaxy and Baroka FC.
Pogiso Sanoka of TS Galaxy FC and Evidence Makgopa of Baroka Football Club during the 2022 Nedbank Cup Quarter Final match between TS Galaxy and Baroka FC.
Image: Dirk Kotze/BackpagePix

Baroka will hope that their form in the Nedbank Cup will translate to the DStv Premiership, where they find themselves rooted at the bottom of the table. 

The Limpopo side advanced to the last eight of the domestic cup on Sunday after they defeated TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on penalties after the sides played out to a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

Baroka’s league form in the last five games has been pitiable, reading three losses, one draw and one win. Incidentally, that one win came against TS Galaxy. Bakgaga’s next league is away to Cape Town City on April 3.

Baroka assistant coach, Vincent Kobola, hopes that their win over TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup will propel the team to do well in their eight remaining games in the league. 

“Overall we’re just happy with the result, it’s going to help build momentum for us,” said Kobola. 

“We played Galaxy in the league last week and beat them, we played them again and beat them. It’s always going to be good to build momentum for when we play against Cape Town City. 

“We’ve been losing games recently, to win, as much as it was on penalties, a win is a win at the end of the day. The boys will have that confidence to carry us in the league. It’s a morale booster for us,” Kobola said. 

TS Galaxy, on the other hand, are crying out for lady luck to come find them; they are not in a good place in the league as well. They are a place above Baroka and their fortunes don’t look like they’re about to change. 

Head coach Sead Ramovic believes his team is playing well and they just need a bit of luck for things to turn around in their campaign. 

“I don’t have to pick the guys up, they know they played a great game. We just have to continue with the same way and I’m sure luck will come.

“If you work hard, if you’re committed to your job and patient, of which we are, luck will soon be on our side,” said Ramovic.

Bucs still searching for answers up front

Kwame Peprah may appear to be Orlando Pirates’ first-choice striker, but coach Mandla Ncikazi isn’t convinced the Buccaneers have found the right ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Broos' squad of huge contradictions

Selecting 32-year-old midfielder Thabang Monare ahead of Andile Jali, who’s a year younger, is one of a few questionable decisions Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Mosimane suggests blame for lack of VAR in Champions League lies with Motsepe

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has repeated his call for VAR technology to be introduced in all Caf Champions League matches after the Egyptian giants’ ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Orlando Pirates suspend player who was ‘charged at police station’

Orlando Pirates said they have suspended midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu after he was charged at a police station in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...