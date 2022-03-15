Broos' squad of huge contradictions

Selecting 32-year-old midfielder Thabang Monare ahead of Andile Jali, who’s a year younger, is one of a few questionable decisions Bafana Bafana tactician Hugo Broos has made when confirming his squad for this month’s two friendlies against Guinea and France.

SA will take on the Guineans and France on March 25 and 29 respectively. They depart for Europe next week.

Taking nothing away from Monare, who’s formed a decent midfield combination with Goodman Mosele at Pirates, Jali’s international experience combined with his impressive form at Mamelodi Sundowns of late should have been enough for him to get a nod ahead of any local central midfielder, including Monare.

Interrogated why Jali wasn’t called-up, Broos gave a very strange answer, saying the decision to omit Jali was a personal choice. The 69-year-old Belgian trainer further insinuated the Sundowns anchor doesn’t fit in his philosophy, having known him from when he was still playing for Oostende in his native country.

“This is a choice I made. I know Jali very well because he played in Belgium. This is a choice I made from the beginning. I am still okay with that choice. I will try other players. Jali is an older player also,’’ Broos said on the sidelines of his squad announcement at SABC studios in Auckland Park yesterday.

“So I think with the players I have now, the younger players, okay Monare is 32 but I am looking for other type of player in the midfield.’’

Another strange move by Broos was that of omitting Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo, who was one of his main strikers during the World Cup qualifiers late last year. What makes Letsoalo’s exclusion rather odd is that his 11 Premiership goals make him the leading scorer as far as local players are concerned.

All in all, Letsoalo is second on the top-scorer’s chart, four goals behind Namibia and Sundowns star Peter Shalulile. Broos reasoned: “Victor isn’t in the best shape at the moment. I know he’s the best South Africa scorer after Shalulile but this is an opportunity for me to try other players.’’

Forgotten former youth international Lyle Foster, who plies his trade in Belgium with second-tier side KVC Westerlo, is surprisingly the only European-based player in the squad.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport), Bruce Bvuma (Chiefs), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune), Terrence Mashego (CPT City), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Arrows), Rushine De Reuck, Lyle Lakay, Khuliso Mudau, (all Sundowns), Bandile Shandu (Pirates), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch), Siyanda Xulu (unattached).

Midfielders: Ethan Brooks (Galaxy), Keagan Dolly (Chiefs), Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare (both Pirates), Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena (both Sundowns).

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa (Baroka), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Lyle Foster (Westerlo), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United).