Summerfield reaping investment rewards – Larsen

The impressive run Summerfield Dynamos are having in the Nedbank Cup is not surprising for coach Clinton Larsen as he feels they are reaping the rewards of the investment made by the club.

The ABC Motsepe League side reached the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal following their 1-0 victory over Black Eagles at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

Dynamos are also doing well in the KwaZulu-Natal ABC Motsepe League stream A as they are top of the log with few matches remaining in the 10-team mini-league.

They have won 16 games, drawn three, and lost two, and Larsen said credit should go to club chairman Collin Naidoo for putting much into the club.

“Very happy for the club, for our chairman who has put so much into this team, him and his family,” Larsen told the PSL media after the match.

“And also, the players have worked hard in the league winning the KwaZulu-Natal Championship [last year] and now going to the quarterfinal. I think it is history that the club has made.

“It is a fairytale for everybody involved at the club and we just hope that we can go to the semifinals and once again represent the ABC Motsepe League and also our province with pride.”

The 51-year-old added that the main aim is to get promotion to the GladAfrica Championship next season and that the good run in the Nedbank Cup will spur them on.

Larsen also defeated Uthongathi in the first round of the competition and was pleased with their performance recently.

“I don’t think we’ve done anything differently. We are always trying to be a team that builds from the back and plays our brand of football which is possession-based,” he said.

“We also want to make sure that at the right moment, we see opportunities to go forward with quick breaks, but I’m happy that the boys executed what we wanted from them very well.

“We knew that [Black Eagles] have watched us on a few occasions on the televised game against Uthongathi and they came to watch both of our games in the playoffs. So they knew exactly how to plan, but we changed it out.

“We changed our formation, we changed our playing personnel and I think that disrupted their preparations a bit.”