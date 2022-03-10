'Little joy left at Birds after exits of Mere and Matlaba'

Swallows captain Lebohang Mokoena has revealed that the departures of Thabo Matlaba and Vuyo Mere left a big hole in the squad as they try to save their DStv Premiership status.

Matlaba and Mere, whose first names both mean "joy", left Swallows for Royal AM and TS Galaxy respectively in January. The two had proved to be influential players in the dressing room and were a key part of Swallows' resurgence in the top flight.

Their exodus was apparently motivated by issues behind the scenes at the Birds. Mokoena, who played a key role in bringing Mere to Swallows and was close to Matlaba, opened up about the gap his former teammates have left during a press conference at Sturrock Park in Johannesburg.

“For us as a team it was a big loss, losing Thabo and Vuyo, the most experienced players. Thabo has won championships and played at the highest level. Vuyo has won championships and played at the highest level as well,” said Mokoena.

“To lose players like that, no team wants to lose such. But [there were] circumstances and issues; like in any family, there's always issues and problems you try to sort [out].

“The morale of the team – those players have been captains in their former teams – them being in the team was a big boost in that department. Before they left, they left with wise words, saying look after the youngsters. Their concerns were with the young guys.

“With them leaving, it has created a bit of a gap, everyone can see it,” said the former Orlando Pirates winger whose career has spanned close to 20 years.

He was quizzed about the rumours that Swallows were struggling to pay their players.

Mokoena admitted that they are having problems.

“With the issues we have at the club, every team has got issues. We try to be professional about it and what's important is that we deliver on the field of play. The rest we can leave to management to deal with,” said Mokoena.

“We all have problems, I don't think we're the only team in the league. People only start to recognise your problems when your results are not going well.

“Like any other team, we have issues but what I'm glad about is we sit down as players, management sits down on its own and we discuss certain issues that we might face. At least it's an open book in terms of us speaking to management,” said the 35-year-old.