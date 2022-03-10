Pitso now officially Africa's highest paid coach

Seeing out his new two-year deal that's believed to have made him the highest paid football coach in Africa, would make Al Ahly's Pitso Mosimane the third longest-serving mentor in the club's history.

Yesterday, Al Ahly and Mosimane's camp confirmed the coach had penned a two-year contract extension with the reigning CAF Champions League kings. The new deal will reportedly see the 57-year-old South African earn a cool R2,5m a month. This figure was revealed by Al Ahly legend Ahmed Shobeir to local football publication Kingfut last month.

Multiple reports show that no coach on the continent earns more than R2,5m with returning Zamalek coach Jesualdo Ferreira, who hails from Portugal, second behind Mosimane on the top-earners chart as he takes home a cool R2,2m a month, as per various reports.

Mosimane joined Al Ahly in October 2020, meaning he's lasted one year and five months in the ever-hot seat that many had incorrectly predicted he would vacate within months. The late Hungarian trainer Nándor Hidegkuti, who coached the Red Devils between July 1973 and April 1980 (six years, nine months) currently holds the record for the club's longest-serving coach.

Manuel José's second of his third stint at Al Ahly from January 2004 to May 2009 (five years and four months), makes him the second longest-serving mentor at the club. The 75-year-old's first stint at the club was between July 2001 and May 2002, while his last spell came in December 2010 until May 2012.

Coach Cavin Johnson, who was recruited by Mosimane to be his assistant in his first term at Al Ahly, reckons the former Bafana Bafana coach got the new deal on merit. Johnson parted ways with Al Ahly in September. The unattached Johnson didn't want to predict if Pitso would last until the new deal lapses in 2024.

"Coach Pitso is a hard-working man. He deserves this new contract... the work he has done speaks for itself, so he earned this new contract. The fact that it took long to renew the contract has nothing to do with his work ethic. I am not God, I can't predict if he'll still be there in 2024,'' Johnson told Sowetan yesterday.

Since joining, Mosimane has inspired Al Ahly to two back-to-back Champions League titles, two CAF Super Cups, the Egypt Cup, and two Club World Cup bronze medals. Mosimane and his Al Ahly are in SA for Saturday's Champions League Group A clash against his former side Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium (3pm).