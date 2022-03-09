Sundowns to study footage of Al Ahly against Pyramids ahead of gigantic match

Shortly after Mamelodi Sundowns cruised past amateurs Mathaithai to advance to the Nedbank Cup last-16 in Atteridgeville, Al Ahly swept past Pyramids to go top of the Egyptian league table.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena said the Brazilians' technical team will watch footage of Ahly’s 3-0 win as they start preparations to meet Pitso Mosimane’s conquering African champions in Saturday's Caf Champions League Group A clash at FNB Stadium.

Sundowns stunned holders Ahly with a 1-0 defeat in their group match in Cairo last month, their first win over the Red Devils on Egyptian soil, to go top of Group A on seven points from three matches, three points ahead of the record 10-time winners and back-to-back defending champions.

The ruthless four-time successive SA champions now have a glorious opportunity to land a second blow and finish the job with a win on Saturday afternoon that would see them clinch a place in the quarterfinals with two matches to play.