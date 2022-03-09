SuperSport in bid to get Mbule back on track

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says they are trying to guide midfielder Sipho Mbule so that he doesn’t get lost to South African football.

Since bursting onto the football scene as a teenager, Mbule has been one with great talent and potential to be an established Bafana Bafana international. However, over the past season, his progress has not hit an upward trajectory.

Now on his comeback trail, Mbule made an appearance for SuperSport off the bench in their 2-0 win over AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership over the weekend. His mentor Tembo says they are happy with the progress Mbule has made and they want to help him get his career back on track.

"Sipho has been doing very well in training, he's been working very hard. We've been very supportive of him because we feel that he's a talented youngster," said Tembo in a virtual press conference.

"We must guide him so that he's not lost to South African football. His response has been very good, his attitude in training has been very good. He's just lacking in terms of match fitness. But that will only come with him playing.

"He will try to build his match fitness gradually. We don't want to push him too hard as well. We're quite happy with his progress so far, soon we'll start seeing the real Sipho Mbule," Tembo said.

Asked about the future of Mbule, as the transfer talks linking him with a move continue to circle, Tembo was firm in his response.

"I don't think we need to focus on that, the most important thing is Sipho Mbule is a SuperSport United player at the moment, that's our focus.

"What happens at the end of the season we cannot control that in football. But for now, I know that he's our player," said the former Zimbabwe international.

Mbule will hope to feature on Saturday in the Nedbank Cup last 16 when SuperSport take on Platinum City Rovers at the Profert Olën Park in Potchefstroom (6pm).