‘Don't compare this Sundowns team to previous squads’

Don’t dare compare the current Mamelodi Sundowns squad to any previous generations at the club!

This is coach Rulani Mokwena's plea after Sundowns’ 6-0 win over third-tier outfit Mathaithai in the Nedbank Cup second round at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.

Many had expected Sundowns to score more than six goals and perhaps emulate the class of 2012, who embarrassed lower division side Powerlines 24-0 in the Ke Yona Cup first round.

“This generation is special in a sense that it has achieved its own special milestones and it has broken its own records and for doing those things, it deserves its own recognition and it doesn’t deserve to be compared to any other team that has played for Sundowns,’’ said Mokwena.

Mokwena revealed at the break they had to stress to the players that it was meaningless to try chase the 24-0 record as the class of 2012 was running its own race. That Downs team, coached by Dutch legend Johan Neeskens, was beaten by SuperSport United in the final.

“At halftime we had to tell the players that to try and chase the 24-0 record means absolutely nothing because that team in itself that won 24-0 was a superb team,’’ noted Mokwena.

“It achieved it own great things and set its own milestones and doesn’t deserve to be compared to any other Sundowns team and it is the same with this generation. Moreover, it doesn’t help you to win 24-0 and not win the cup. So, it’s one step at a time.”

Sundowns achieved the victory over Mathaithai through a brace from Thabiso Kutumela and a goal apiece from Surprise Ralani, Themba Zwane, Lebogang Maboe and Andile Jali.

The Brazilians have switched their focus to Saturday’s CAF Champions League Group A clash against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly at FNB Stadium (3pm). Mokwena relishes their congested schedule.

“We have a tight programme but it’s a programme that we like and enjoy. We want to be in this space where we are playing every two days, so no complaints for us. It’s just a continuity of a lot of hard work, knuckling down and pushing ourselves to the extremes,’’ said Mokwena.