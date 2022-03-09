No mandate, no pressure for Makhubedu

Sekhukhune United coach McDonald Makhubedu has heaped praise on the club’s hierarchy for not giving him a mandate, saying that has helped the team to play without pressure.

Speaking to Sowetan on the sidelines of a media event to announce sneaker manufacturer Drip Footwear as their partner at Newtown Junction Mall yesterday, Makhubedu commended his bosses for allowing the team to develop without putting them under pressure.

“We’re a new side. We’re not under any pressure. We wanted 20 points in the first round of the season, we got them. Now we’re on 28, this gives me hope that we’ll do well and earn a good position by the end of the season. However, we don’t have targets and mandates. Our management just wants us to do well,’’ said Makhubedu.

“We know as the technical team that we must make sure that the team is still here next season and in our third season [in the Premiership] that’s where we will compete. This is our own ambition as the technical team without being told by our bosses.

“Our bosses are smart guys...very experienced business people. They know what pressure can do to their staff, hence they didn’t give us any mandates.’’

By the time Sekhukhune play their next match, against Maritzburg United in the league next Wednesday, they would have had 10 days without action, having last played against Cape Town City last Saturday. Makhubedu has welcomed this mini break, doubting it will blunt their momentum as they aim to work intensively on their attack.

“We have a very, very educated technical team. We know what to do to keep our momentum amid the break. We have already put plans in place to make sure our players’ rhythm isn’t affected. We are using these days to improve upfront. We’re working very hard because we haven’t been clinical,’’ said Makhubedu.

Meanwhile, Drip Footwear chair Innocent Mmako explained why they opted to collaborate with Sekhukhune. Mmako disclosed the partnership has no monetary agreements.

“Sekhukhune and Drip share the same philosophy, that’s why we chose them. We’re both small brands that are trying to make it. Our stories are the same. We’ve not yet agreed on the duration of the partnership but I can say it doesn’t include any monetary agreements. We’re just giving them about 200 sneakers for now,’’ said Mmako.