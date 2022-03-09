Otladisa coy about his strategy against Bucs

Marumo Gallants' skilful winger Katlego Otladisa has downplayed the possibility of capitalising on the spaces adventurous Orlando Pirates full-backs Bandile Shandu and Paseka Mako habitually leave behind when the Buccaneers attack.

Gallants host Pirates in the Nedbank Cup second round at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday at 6pm. Pirates’ recent formation is designed to allow full-backs Shandu and Mako to surge forward whenever they initiate attacks.

Otladisa’s skill and pace could hurt the Buccaneers if they allow Shandu and Mako to be as adventurous as they have been in recent outings. Otladisa likes to constantly switch flanks. Even so, the Gallants star is of the view Pirates can change their formation.

“You can never predict 100% which tactics Pirates will use on the day, like we have our own plan which we think they might not be able to counter. So, the game will certainly reveal who has a better plan on the day. I can’t really say I will prey on the spaces their full-backs leave behind,” Otladisa told Sowetan on Tuesday.

Heading into tonight’s Ke Yona Cup tie, Gallants are high on confidence having gone five games without a defeat, with four wins and a draw across the league and this cup competition.

“Everything is fine at the moment at the club... the mood in camp is high and everyone is ready to contribute positively for the team,” said Otladisa, who has featured in 24 games in all competitions for Gallants this season, with four assists to show for it.

Pirates coach Fadlu Davids has hinted Richard Ofori could be in goal on Wednesday, having finally recovered from a lengthy injury. Coincidentally, the Ghanaian last played for Pirates in the goalless draw against Gallants in the second game of the league in August.

“Last week, we were hoping Ofori will be available for the Cape Town City game [which ended 0-0] and it was a question of him being available having [had] two training sessions before the derby... Is it too soon to play him? Is it not? He’s been training,’’ said Davids.