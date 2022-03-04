Football fans hold march for return to stadiums

Members of the National Football Supporters' Association (Nafsa), who met Premier Soccer League (PSL) head honchos on Wednesday, accused the SA Football Association (Safa) of giving them the silent treatment amid attempts to have stadiums opened for the fans.

This has been laid bare by Nafsa acting CEO Siyabulela Loyilane ahead of tomorrow’s peaceful march at Orlando Stadium, where Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs trade blows. The protest is aimed at demanding that football stakeholders allow fans back into stadiums.

“It’s very sad, the fact that Safa has been mum on this matter. We have been in contact with them. We want to hand our memorandum to them as well but it’s frustrating that they’ve been mum in our contact with them,’’ Loyilane told Sowetan on Thursday.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe could not be reached on Thursday. Speaking to Sowetan two weeks ago, Safa COO Lydia Monyepao made it clear that their understanding was that the PSL should be the ones held responsible for the reluctance to allow fans to attend league games again.

“The PSL, just like us, have to apply to the minister of sports for the return of fans. We, as Safa, should not be doing that on their behalf. So, we have nothing to do with this... you saw we opened for fans in Bafana Bafana games,’’ Monyepao said a fortnight ago.

Loyilane also commended PSL chair Irvin Khoza and acting CEO Mato Madlala for affording them the opportunity for engagement. The Nafsa boss insisted that Khoza and Madlala never tried to convince them to scrap the peaceful march.

“Our meeting with the PSL went well in a way because we can’t take for granted that the chairman [Khoza] gave us a platform to actually come and air our frustrations. The CEO was also there. They said they do welcome our memorandum,’’ said Loyilane, who added they expect at least 2,000 fans to join the march.

“The chairman made it clear that he can’t dictate to us what to do. They didn’t try to stop the protest at all.’’