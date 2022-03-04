Beware of soft penalties in Soweto derby, warns Davids

Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids has stunningly insinuated referees have a tendency of awarding Kaizer Chiefs soft penalties in the Soweto derby, warning Saturday's officials against being hoodwinked by tricky Amakhosi attacker Khama Billiat.

Pirates host Chiefs at Orlando Stadium at 3.30pm. When he was quizzed about the lessons they learnt from the previous derby, during a virtual media conference on Friday, Davids didn’t hold back as he suggested Amakhosi usually get soft penalties against Pirates. Davids further urged the referee who will handle Saturday's tie to guard against being tricked by “diving” Billiat.

“The previous derby, you talk about the penalty we conceded and let’s not go into that. You can go back to how many penalties Kaizer Chiefs have had in this derby. I hope we can really be clear in relation to penalty decisions tomorrow,’’ Davids said.

“Yes, you talk about the Billiat incident [from the previous derby in November where Billiat was awarded a penalty after Olisa Ndah pulled him down inside the box] but we know Billiat, if you touch him... a small touch or any contact in the box, already he’s diving in the Olympic pool on both fronts. So I hope our referees are clear and know these things.’’

Keagan Dolly converted the resultant spot-kick in the stoppage time to complete his brace as Chiefs won 2-1 at FNB Stadium. Linda Mntambo netted for the Sea Robbers on the day.

Davids gave an update that most Pirates fans would have loved to hear – that striker Gabadinho Mhango was edging closer to finally featuring again.

The Malawi ace has been frozen out since his exploits for his nation at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), where he scored three goals to inspire the Flames to their first last-16 spot, in Cameroon nearly two months ago.

“He’s a step closer and fighting for a place, so are [Tshegofatso] Mabasa and [Boitumelo] Radiopane. That competition is strong at the moment. Mhango... he’s ahead of Mabasa and Radiopane. [Zakhele] Lepasa and [Kwame] Peprah are fighting as well because they’re in the squad, doing well,’’ said Davids.