Kaizer Chiefs rubbishes reports claiming it banished teen sensation Mfundo Vilakazi
Kaizer Chiefs have denied reports circulating on social media that it has banished teen sensation Mfundo Vilakazi from the club’s Diski Challenge team.
According to the reports, the 15-year-old was banished from the Amakhosi reserves and missed their last two matches against AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC.
The reports did not mention any apparent reasons for Vilakazi's alleged axing from the squad.
However, Amakhosi described the reports as fake news, saying people are hell-bent on trying to disrupt the club and its operations.
“The relentless spreading of fake news continues. We would like to once again warn our supporters to guard against these people who are hell-bent on trying to disrupt the club and its operations.
“For authentic and reliable news, please follow our social media platforms and website,” said the club.
Vilakazi first came to prominence during the Philly’s Games in Thembisa last year, which were televised on SuperSport.
In January, the young player's skills got tongues wagging among fans on social media, with some former players cautioning that the teen needs to be shielded from the attention and well managed.
Ex-Bafana Bafana and Amakhosi star Reneilwe Letsholonyane cautioned against the hype surrounding him.
“Mfundo Vilakazi: A talented young man, he needs to be protected, developed properly, get proper guidance and at the right time, be introduced. Just a thought and I know it might be taken wrong. But anyway,” said Letsholonyane.
Chief's former right-back Joseph Molangoane said Vilakazi was the best player he has seen at the Philly’s Games.
“I've been watching the tournament for some time. I've never seen a player like him. He's young. Understanding the business, he's going to be a big player,” raved Molangoane.
“I wish there was a team that is going to give him an opportunity, give him a professional contract, let him play. He's going to have a big future.”
